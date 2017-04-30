Conte replies to Inter rumours

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to rule out a move to Inter next season. “I am having a wonderful experience here in England.”

The tactician has consistently been linked with a return to Serie A for the Nerazzurri at San Siro and was asked about the rumours after today’s 3-0 Premier League victory away to Everton.

Has Conte formally rejected the proposal from Inter?

“There’s not much to understand, just that I am having a wonderful experience here in England,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“The players, the club and me are totally concentrated on this experience, which is wonderful. We are trying to build something important.

“That’s it. You always try asking me this question…”

Today’s edition of Tuttosport newspaper went so far as to suggest Conte has a 50-50 chance of being at Chelsea or Inter next term.

