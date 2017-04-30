Ausilio on Pioli and Oriali at Inter

Inter director Piero Ausilio said “Stefano Pioli has everything required to remain as our Coach,” but confessed to a meeting with Lele Oriali.

The Nerazzurri host Napoli at San Siro this evening, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“If I say what I think, then nobody believes me anyway,” Ausilio told Mediaset Premium.

“Pioli was debated in the papers after nine consecutive victories and the media were naming potential replacements when Inter were close to the Champions League spots. The problems came and then the same stories re-emerged.

“We believe in Pioli, a month of bad results cannot destroy the work done before. We all know that the objective is to get back into the Europa League, at the end of the season we’ll evaluate what the overall results have been.

“Pioli has everything required to remain as our Coach and we confirmed that to him today.”

Antonio Conte of Chelsea is the main contender and it’s reported he could come to Inter if they hire current Italy Team Manager Lele Oriali.

“It’s true I had lunch with Oriali, but then I have a lot of lunches… Oriali is a friend. I worked with him for many years and this was a nice get-together. We’ll see what the future says.

“People think I have the power to bring people in and out of the club, but I deal with players. If the club asks for my advice on how to improve the structure, then I will give them my opinion. We’ll see what happens in future.”

After a series of dismal results, above all the 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina, Inter were locked into a training retreat this week.

“We’ve worked on mentality. We must talk of belief, attitude, the things that Inter have lost. We must get back to working for each other, from the first minute to the 95th, not from the 97th minute onwards.”

