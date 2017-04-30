Dybala: 'This is Juve's year'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Dybala believes “this can be our year” for Juventus to win the Champions League and he has studied Monaco carefully.

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final is on Wednesday at the Stade Louis II.

“We know that both legs are going to be very tough,” Dybala told UEFA.com.

“Monaco are top of their league and are doing very well. They're a tough team – they're strong and they have some really fine players, but so do we, so it's sure to be a great spectacle.

“We've seen that they attack in numbers and score a lot of goals, but that means there will also be some space for us.

“This could be our year – we're doing very well in all the competitions we're involved in. It won't be easy because there are another three teams who, like us, want to win it, but we're going to give our all.

“Winning the competition would be an objective fulfilled, because it's one of my ambitions, as it is for my team-mates.

“It would be a thoroughly deserved reward for many of the boys who have been here for a long time and done so much over the years, from Gianluigi Buffon to Claudio Marchisio, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini. They haven't been able to lift the trophy yet and I think they really deserve to.”

The Argentine was asked to describe himself and what he brings to Juventus.

“I try to be a quick-witted player and think about what I'm going to do in advance, because you don't get much time on the ball. Nowadays football is very fast-paced, and you've got to be switched on at all times.

“I try to analyse games, look at how opposition teams and players operate, and make the most of my abilities, especially my left foot, which is probably my biggest asset. I just look to do my best to help my team-mates.

“Ronaldinho was one of my favourite players when I was growing up and the image he conveyed to me was that you've got to have fun and play with a smile on your face.

“European Coaches and players sometimes don't look at football the way we South Americans do. We enjoy the game, laugh a lot, dance and so on. I always seek to have fun and enjoy what I do out on the pitch. That's just my mindset.”

La Joya was asked about his Dybala Mask celebration, which has now become a logo on his official website.

“At the start of this year, I decided that I wanted a new celebration to go with the new year and I started thinking about ideas. One day, the 'Dybala Mask' came to me, which has a significant meaning behind it, and it's brought me a bit of luck because things have been going really well for me ever since I did that celebration for the first time.

“It's better below the nose. I prefer it that way, but everyone is free to do it their own way.”

