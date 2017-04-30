Romero heading to Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has a two-year deal lined up with Inter, according to two Italian sources.

The Argentina international is 30 years old and has made just 14 appearances in all competition for United this season.

He is under contract until June 2018, but would appear to be on his way back to Italy after a season at Sampdoria.

Mediaset Premium claim they have information that Romero has bought a house in Milan.

Meanwhile, this evening Tuttomercatoweb insist Romero has been offered a two-year contract with Inter.

Milan are also interested in Romero, but in both cases he’d likely be just an understudy to Samir Handanovic or Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more