Napoli break Inter and scare Roma

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon made the most of a Yuto Nagatomo howler, as Napoli conquered San Siro to send Inter further into crisis and move within a point of Roma.

The decisive moment came just before half-time, when Nagatomo’s awful shinned clearance effectively turned into an assist for Callejon at the back post from point-blank range.

Dries Mertens also clipped the far post and Samir Handanovic performed several fine saves.

Inter struggled to create much of a reaction and a week of their training ground retreat has made little difference.

This is only the second time Napoli managed to beat both Inter and Milan at San Siro in a single Serie A campaign, the other in 1932-33.

