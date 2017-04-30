Callejon: 'Napoli believe in second place'

Jose Callejon said Napoli “believe in our chances of second place” after beating Inter at San Siro and hopes Dries Mertens stays.

The Spaniard scored the only goal of the evening, which put them within a point of Roma.

“We are up there, that’s what we wanted,” Callejon told Mediaset Premium.

“We came to a difficult arena against some big champions, but saw a Napoli side that was hungry and we want to continue like this.

“We believe in our chances of second place. Every match is important for us, we work the way we always do.”

Teammate Mertens clipped the woodwork today, but has still not decided whether to sign a new contract with Napoli.

“We all want Mertens to stay, he is happy, in good shape and helps the team. We want champions here.”

