Strootman suspended for simulation?

By Football Italia staff

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman could risk a ban using video evidence after his simulation to earn a penalty against Lazio.

The Aquile went on to win 3-1 in the Derby della Capitale, but Daniele De Rossi had temporarily equalised from the spot.

Replays showed that when Wallace went into the sliding tackle, he made no contact with Strootman.

It has been suggested in the Italian media that this is a case worthy of video evidence for simulation, in which case he’d be in line for a ban of at least one game, if not more.

That could be a huge problem for Roma, whose next match is against Milan.

Antonio Rudiger will already be banned after his straight red card for a studs-up tackle in the final minutes of the derby.

