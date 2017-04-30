Pioli: 'Serious errors cost Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli felt Inter made progress in their 1-0 home defeat to Napoli and paid a heavy price for “serious errors.”

The crisis drags on with no wins in six rounds and even a week in a training retreat failed to make much difference to their performances.

“Napoli are a very strong side, they proved that again tonight, but we needed to be more precise and not make a serious error right before half-time,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We knew they could have a dip in intensity during the second half and we created chances, but at the moment we are less precise and dynamic than we used to be, so even the simplest moves didn’t quite come off.”

Suning chief and Inter owner Zhang Jindong released a statement giving Pioli a public backing this week.

“I have always felt the faith and support of the club. We’re working on a process, recent results have been poor and we lacked a bit of quality, but Napoli also forced us to play outside our comfort zone by pressing all over the park.

“We had to break through their pressing to run into space and we rarely managed it. If we look at recent results, then it might seem like a bad situation, but going back to a month ago, the squad looked good and just in need of a new additions to strengthen key areas.

“We are at the start of a new era, there are new club directors, new objectives, but we are laying the foundations to build something important here at Inter.

“We need to make the right choices going forward. I don’t think we lacked a strategy or identity tonight at all. We had ideas, but weren’t precise enough to make them work. This was different to recent games and we had difficulty against a very strong opponent.

“I don’t think it’s an issue of fitness levels. In the past we could move together and that created spaces helping everyone out. Tonight Napoli’s pressing game made the difference and they have won away to many clubs by much bigger margins.

“Napoli’s numbers in attack speak for themselves, so I thought our defending was much better than recently, as don’t forget we conceded five goals last week. We’re working to get back to our levels.

“It is a complicated campaign that saw numerous changes and we found that consistency to run back up the table, making up for lost time, and then ran out of steam a little bit. Milan aren’t that far away and we’ll try to win the next four games.”

