Sarri: 'Napoli are dreamers'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri explained his midfield choices as Napoli beat Inter, then complained that papers “predicted we’d be fifth and now complain we’re only third.”

The Partenopei had not won away to both Inter and Milan in a single Serie A campaign since 1932-33, but have more importantly closed to within a point of second-placed Roma.

“One of the few non-positive aspects of the game is that we only scored one goal. With so many opportunities created, we could and should have finished it off earlier, as Inter with their champions can score at any moment,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Fortunately, we defended well and managed to limit the Nerazzurri, so the 1-0 proved to be enough this time.”

Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara were chosen rather than Allan and Jorginho this evening in midfield.

“It’s about getting more physicality and when against teams where we aren’t guaranteed our usual 65-70 per cent possession. Inter tend to keep the ball a lot, so this time I chose Diawara. He was back in good shape in training this week, as was Zielinski, but I had to take Piotr off as at half-time he had a headache.”

With Roma losing the Derby della Capitale 3-1 today, Napoli have closed to within a point of second place.

The Giallorossi’s next two fixtures are against Milan and Juventus, so is Sarri more optimistic?

“The situation is still out of our hands, as if Roma win every game, there’s nothing we can do. Tonight we were up against a motivated Inter, in the second half of the season we are top of the table along with Juventus.

“Today we beat the all-time Napoli record for away victories in Serie A. So for a team that hasn’t achieved its potential, we’re not doing badly.

“We have the feeling we threw a few points away in stupid fashion, but making fewer mistakes is a quality and it’s something we need to work on."

How can Napoli bridge the gap from Juventus next season?

“Go to Lourdes? That might improve things… I think it’s a question that should be turned to many clubs. Pre-season, the biggest sports papers predicted we’d come fifth, then a few months later say it’s controversial if we’re only third. They are basically arguing with themselves.

“Our wages are much smaller than many other clubs in Italy, we are dreamers. If we dropped points against clubs with smaller budgets than ours, it also means we took points off sides with much bigger budgets.

“My issue is that we dropped points during good performances. For example, Atalanta fully deserved their points against us, they played better. There are other games that in my view were the problem.”

Sarri made comments in his Press conference yesterday that implied he wasn’t sure if he would still be at Napoli next season.

“I was asked if I was happy. I replied that I would tell him if I was happy on August 30, that’s all. To be honest, I am a bit fed up of answering these questions. If you know something I don’t, then just let me know and stop bothering me!” he smiled.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more