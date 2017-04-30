Insigne: 'Mertens should stay at Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne has “regrets Napoli weren’t able to challenge for the Scudetto” this season and urged Dries Mertens to renew his contract.

Jose Callejon made the most of a Yuto Nagatomo howler to snatch the 1-0 victory away to Inter, taking them to within a point of second-placed Roma.

“I am happy with the performance and the three points,” Insigne told Mediaset Premium.

“I didn’t score a goal, but we emerged from San Siro with three fundamental points in the race for second. There are regrets that we weren’t able to challenge for the Scudetto, but now we have to focus on the next four rounds and give our all.

“This season we got some games wrong and were too relaxed in our attitude. We need to improve our mentality and work on some details.”

While Insigne put pen to paper on a new deal until 2022, Mertens has still not agreed a renewal with Manchester United and Inter circling.

“Mertens has a lot of quality and can do well in any role. His goals are important, I hope he remains with us so that I get to play alongside him for a long time. He’s a great player.

“The club knows how to keep its best players. I renewed my contract for a winning project and I hope he can do the same.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more