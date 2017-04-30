Gagliardini: 'Inter in an ugly moment'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Gagliardini concedes he has not quite fully recovered from an ankle injury and Inter “need to get out of this ugly moment.”

The Nerazzurri are without a win in six rounds and were beaten 1-0 at home by Napoli this evening.

“We have to turn this negative trend around,” the midfielder told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“Unfortunately every week we seem to be here saying the same things, so we just have to talk less and work more. It has been a very negative month, but we tried to stay united and work well during the week.

“The fans show us so much support and we must do more for them. We need to get out of this ugly moment.”

Gagliardini was a revelation after his January transfer from Atalanta, but after an ankle injury he hasn’t rediscovered his form.

“My ankle is fine, but for a player like me, it takes a while to find that sharpness after 10 days without training. I am well aware that I’m not performing as well as a month ago.

“I am also paying on a psychological level. It’s excessive to compare me to great midfielders. I have ambition, but I still need to work hard week to week on improving.”

