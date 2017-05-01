Post new comment

Lazio's 3-1 win over Roma in the 168th competitive version of the Derby della Capitale provided an accurate reflection of the mood currently surrounding the Olimpico clubs.

Where Simone Inzaghi's Biancocelesti demonstrated togetherness, a clear belief in their Coach's game plan and a refusal to let moments of adversity get the better of them, Luciano Spalletti's Giallorossi gave the impression of a side losing their way as the end of the season approaches and their boss' long term future remains unclear. By the time referee Daniele Orsato's final whistle sounded to the delight of the Laziali in the Curva Nord, the outcome of the contest had felt inevitable for some time.

What a transformation it has been for the sky-blue half of the city and in particular their tactician. An underwhelming appointment following the shock resignation of Marcelo Bielsa last summer and the lack of other alternatives for the position, 'Inzaghino' has confounded his critics to lead Lazio to the Coppa Italia Final and the brink of Europa League qualification.

In a match that means so much to Aquile followers, the 41-year-old got his tactics absolutely spot on for the second time in a matter of weeks. He instructed his players to defend deep, denying space to the likes of Stephan El Shaarawy, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko before looking to use the pace of Keita Balde Diao on the counter-attack. The plan worked to perfection, with Roma unable to create clear opportunities and the Senegalese forward starring with two goals, proving a constant thorn in the Giallorossi's side.

Of course, Inzaghi's initial blueprint for victory will have included Ciro Immobile, but Lazio's ability to deal with his sudden and late withdrawal from the line-up shows their growing resilience in the face of adversity - adversity that was also present in the form of Orsato being conned into awarding Roma a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Kevin Strootman saw fit to go down after Wallace tackled thin air.

At that point, Biancocelesti heads could have dropped, but instead they redoubled their efforts and held their nerve to claim a memorable win. Time will tell whether President Claudio Lotito allows Inzaghi to keep hold of and add to the nucleus of players he has nurtured so well this term, but for now, Lazio can bask in the glory of an excellent League campaign, Derby victories and possible silverware to come.

While the youthful Aquile appear a force very much on the up, it appears Spalletti and co are coming to a crossroads. They seemed devoid of ideas, with midfielder Daniele De Rossi admitting his side had played into Lazio's hands. There was to be no fairy-tale ending in what was probably Francesco Totti's final Derby as a player, the 40-year-old entering the fray with 20 minutes remaining, but being unable to inspire a Giallorossi comeback.

It must be stressed that Roma are still enjoying a fine Serie A season. With 75 points on the board from 34 matches, eight more than Lazio, Champions League qualification is inevitable once again and only the imperious form of Juventus is preventing Spalletti from masterminding a genuine Scudetto challenge. However, the harsh truth remains that at crucial moments this campaign the Giallorossi have floundered.

The Coppa Italia semi-final loss to Lazio and Europa League elimination at the hands of Lyon were particular low points, while the Derby loss means they wasted a rare chance to claw back ground on Juve, who drew at Atalanta on Friday. Victory would probably not have made any difference in the title race anyway, but with the Old Lady set to visit the Olimpico on May 14, it could have made things more interesting.

With the recent arrival of Monchi as sporting director, a summer of change now awaits Roma both in the dugout and on the pitch. The Serie A table dictates that they remain the superior of the capital clubs, but Lazio's Derby victory is symbolic of a team with a much clearer idea of where they are headed.

