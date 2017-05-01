Fazio could miss Milan-Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma could reportedly be without Federico Fazio for their trip to Milan next weekend, as he suffered a thigh injury in the derby defeat to Lazio.

According to Il Tempo, the 30-year-old is now a major doubt for Coach Luciano Spalletti after he was replaced by Diego Perotti in the 64th minute during Sunday’s match.

The problem is set to be compounded by the suspension of Antonio Rudiger, who was sent off in the 93rd minute for a very high tackle on Filip Djordjevic.

With Napoli’s win over Inter, the Giallorossi now face a battle to hold on to second place in the league, as the 3rd-placed Partenopei closed the gap to just one point.

