NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Fazio could miss Milan-Roma
By Football Italia staff

Roma could reportedly be without Federico Fazio for their trip to Milan next weekend, as he suffered a thigh injury in the derby defeat to Lazio.

According to Il Tempo, the 30-year-old is now a major doubt for Coach Luciano Spalletti after he was replaced by Diego Perotti in the 64th minute during Sunday’s match.

The problem is set to be compounded by the suspension of Antonio Rudiger, who was sent off in the 93rd minute for a very high tackle on Filip Djordjevic.

With Napoli’s win over Inter, the Giallorossi now face a battle to hold on to second place in the league, as the 3rd-placed Partenopei closed the gap to just one point.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies