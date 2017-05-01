Cognini: 'Sousa must honour the shirt'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina President Mario Cognini insists Paulo Sousa must 'find reasons to honour the shirt' in the remaining four games of the season.

After a humiliating 2-0 defeat to relegation candidates Palermo, the Viola chief gave no indication that the Coach would be fired before his confirmed departure at the end of the seaon.

"We are very disappointed, surprised and frustrated over the bad performance of our team in Palermo," Cognini told La Nazione. "We are sure that the first to experience those same feelings were the players.

"I’m sorry for Florence and all the fans, especially for those who made the long trip to Sicily.

"Beyond the result there there must always be respect for the shirt, our traditions, the city and all the values that distinguish the Viola heart.

"In the the great sadness of this moment, however, we must not to lose the necessary clarity to manage the four games left before the end of the season.

"Sousa and players know how to find the reasons to honour our colors and represent the city as they have proven time and again."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more