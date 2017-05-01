Scudetto next week for Juventus?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus could potentially seal the Scudetto at home next Saturday in the Derby clash with Torino.

The Bianconeri are now nine points clear of second-place Roma with just four games remaining.

This means that should Juventus take all three points against the Granata and Roma can only draw or lose to Milan at San Siro, the title will be sealed.

If Max Allegri’s side draw, the Giallorossi would have to lose in order for the Old Lady to mathematically sew up the league.

In the event that Juventus lose to their cross-city rivals – or indeed if Roma beat Milan – the title would not be decided until the following week, when they face the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico.

