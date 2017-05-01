Glik: 'Attack will be key for Monaco'

By Football Italia staff

Monaco defender Kamil Glik insists their attack will be key to beating Juventus, insisting 'we haven't scored 150 goals for nothing'.

The first leg of the semi-final will be played at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday evening.

"I chose Monaco because my dream has always been to play in the Champions League and to reach the semi-finals in my first season is not bad," the former Torino man told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"We have played so many matches, we started from the preliminaries in Europe and in France we’ve been competing on two fronts.

"But the victories help us to recover faster. The match against Juventus will be complicated, I think the attacking phase will be important for us, you don’t score 150 goals for nothing. For Juve the crucial thing will be organisation.

"If even Barca could not score in two games it means that it will be difficult for us. Our team knows how to attack, and of course playing this way risks something, but for now it has paid off in terms of results, so it's fine.

"Juventus are the favourites, so they can decide to attack now or hold off, at least when we’re at home. They are a formidable team that, in my opinion, have presented themselves as best of all.

"And they are certainly favourites to win the league, in the Champions league perhaps they are the favourite in the midst of the strong teams.

"They defend well, they have great strikers and they are balanced. We must prepare for this game in order to score goals and not to concede."

