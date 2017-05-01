Glik: 'Mbappe-Falcao like Dybala-Higuain'

By Football Italia staff

Kamil Glik insists that Monaco strike pairing Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao are similar to Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain in terms of numbers.

The former Torino defender also cleared up controversy over a photo posted on social media of a strong tackle on former Juventus midfielder Emmanuele Giaccherini. You can read the first part of his interview here.

"I spent five wonderful years with Toro, so it will undoubtedly be a special match for me," Glik continued in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The photo posted after the draw? It was only a way to remember my years at Toro, I have beautiful memories. I did not want to load the game, I wanted it to be a nice thing.

"Belotti? I knew he was strong, and this was confirmed this season. He has scored so many goals so it is logical that we talk about him in Europe.

"If you have these numbers at 18 years old it is no accident. You can flatter to deceive in five or six matches, but not twenty.

"I'll describe him by saying he is a good guy and this – in a time when everyone is talking much about him – is the most important thing.

"Mbappe? He’s always calm and down-to-earth. Along with Falcao, who has returned to his level, the numbers prove that the two of them are like [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Paulo] Dybala.

"I do not like to compare players who are completely different, but if you score this many goals in a season it means you are strong.

"Are we like Leicester? Monaco always competes to win the championship, so the comparison with Leicester seems a bit too much to me. In the Champions League maybe the comparison exists. For now."

