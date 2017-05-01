Ferrero: 'Schick to Juve bad idea'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero insists a move to Juventus for striker Patrik Schick would be 'counterproductive' for the player.

The 21-year-old scored another superb goal for the Blucerchiati on Saturday evening, taking his tally to 11 for the season.

Currently being looked at by a number of teams, Sampdoria are trying to increase the release clause that could see the Czech youngster leave for €25m this summer.

"His talent is endless: he’s cold, clinical and clever," the owner told Secolo XIX. "Every Sunday he’s getting better and better. We would like to raise or remove his release clause, I often talk with his agent and I'll go back to it soon. I want to avoid mockery.

"I would like to bring his clause up to €50m but obviously we need to review the boy's contract.

"The world is on his trail, but to leave Samp to go to a team like Juve would be counterproductive for the boy, you can see that he would not play right away.

"If he remains here another year he would become a monster and we are trying to convince him. I would retain both [Luis] Muriel and Schick, but with clauses you know how it works.

"Against Torino we put in another fine performance, it’s a shame about the draw, we deserved to win.

"[Sinisa] Mihajlovic? We greeted each other, he’s great but I’ve kept [Marco] Giampaolo close as he has managed to help all the players this season.

"We want to improve the squad for next season, we will be a team to fear. We are focusing on young players, but not exclusively as the experienced players are important.

"There are no negotiations for the sale of the club."

