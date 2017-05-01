NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Hamsik: 'Happy to have closed the gap'
By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik revealed his 'delight' in closing the gap to Roma to just one point.

"We knew about Roma’s defeat and so we had a chance to get closer to them," the Slovakian wrote on his official webpage.

"Inter were a tough opponent, but we showed our strength and won deservedly.

"We are delighted to have closed the gap with Roma, we now have four more matches and we need to score maximum points.

"Then afterwards we will see if it is enough."

