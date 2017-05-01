Fiorentina give EDF deadline

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are reportedly expecting an answer within 10 days from Sassuolo boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

Sporting director Pantaleo Corvino has imposed the deadline, according to La Nazione, with current Viola boss Paulo Sousa departing at the end of the season.

With Fiorentina set to travel to Reggio Emilia to face the Neroverdi next Sunday, the report suggests that Di Francesco will meet with his superiors at the club in order to discuss the potential exit.

Only after having discussed the matter with President Giorgio Squinzi will the Coach give his answer to the Tuscan side.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more