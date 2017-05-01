Mertens: 'No comment on future'

By Football Italia staff

Dries Mertens refused to be drawn on his Napoli future, but praised Coach Maurizio Sarri in an interview.

After a 1-0 win over Inter, the Belgian described how the Partenopei make the opponent look like they are lacking in physical fitness and admitted he felt confident his side would catch up to Roma in the table.

"Sarri? He lets us play offensively and this is perfect for me," Mertens told Elfvoetbal.nl. "In this system, I can always get the ball and rarely get involved in physical battles.

"It doesn’t matter that I’m physically weaker. With good football, you can always play well against stronger opponents.

"We play very good football and makes it seem as if the opponent is not as fit. That's probably not the case, but because we always have the ball and play at a higher tempo opponents have to constantly chase us.

"That's tiring and therefore there seems a big difference in fitness. The fact we can play like this is especially thanks to our Coach Maurizio Sarri."

With a win over Inter and Roma's loss to Lazio, the gap stands at just one point. Can Napoli beat the Giallorossi to second place?

"We are not in control of our destiny. But at the end of the season teams are tired and this makes them drop points. This applies to Roma. I view the climax of the season with confidence."

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested that a contract extension for Mertens has stalled due to the reluctance of his wife to remain in Naples, but the forward refused to comment on his future.

"Of course I am concerned with the future, but for now I can not say anything about it, we'll see."

