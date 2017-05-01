Manchester United in for Hart?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Italy suggest that Manchester United could be ready to make a €30m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, currently on loan at Torino.

Granata boss Sinisa Mihajlovic confirmed last week that City were reluctant to send the Englishman out on loan for another season, but his side were unable to afford to sign him on a permanent deal.

The Coach also suggested that Hart may have been open to a permanent move to Italy, but the 30-year-old was also unsure about joining on loan for another season.

Tuttosport suggests that the Red Devils are keen on snapping up the England international from their cross-city rivals, especially if David De Gea leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

