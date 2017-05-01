Mbappe 'watches Juve regularly'

By Football Italia staff

The uncle of Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe reveals his nephew 'watches Juventus every week'.

With his father and uncle both football Coaches and his mother a former handball player, the family certainly has a sporting background.

"I gave Kylian a ball on the day he was born to convey to him our passion for football,” his uncle Pierre told Tuttosport. "Not only on the field, but off it.

"He does everything he can to see every game. He studies videos to better himself, he reads sports newspapers and magazines .

"His idols are [Cristiano] Ronaldo, [Lionel] Messi and Neymar, but also [Zinedine] Zidane and [David] Trezeguet in France. In Italy it’s [Gianluigi] Buffon and Simone Inzaghi.

"For this match he will not need to study Juventus as he watches the Bianconeri every week along with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea."

Arsene Wenger compared the youngster to Thierry Henry, but his uncle doesn’t go along with the claim.

"I do not think it’s right, he has a different style in terms of shooting, dribbling and scoring goals. I cannot think of a relevant comparison."

After an incredible season, inevitable speculation has linked the 18-year-old with a number of top European sides. How do his family feel about this?

"In football you never know, he's fine at Monaco and when the time comes it will be discussed with the family. We are people who live for football, so I do not think he needs an agent.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if on Wednesday he asked for Buffon’s shirt, he admires him for his quality and longevity in football but a bit less so for having never won the Champions League.

"He’s only thinking about beating Juventus in the Champions League and winning Ligue 1, and maybe one day to challenge for the Ballon d’Or. It will no longer be Ronaldo-Messi, but Neymar-Dybala-Mbappe."

