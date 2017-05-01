‘Juve? Atalanta scored two…’

By Football Italia staff

Radamel Falcao believes Monaco can get at Juventus in the Champions League semi-finals. “Atalanta put two past them…”

Speaking to La Stampa on Monday – 48 hours before the first leg at Stade Louis II – Falcao also felt both sides had “great goalscorers” and that facing Gianluigi Buffon was “an extra stimulus” for him to find the back of the net in the tie.

“I’m fine and happy,” the striker told the newspaper.

“A Champions League semi-final is a great opportunity, especially at my age. It’s something that might not happen again.

“Mbappe and I better than Higuain and Dybala? Both teams have great goalscorers. It’ll be a spectacle.

“Scoring against Juve isn’t easy because they’re a very balanced team. They have great players at the back, but above all they’re good at defending as a team.

“It’s true that Barcelona were unable to score a goal against them, but Atalanta put two past them.

“In football, anything is possible. Those who love football can’t not like how Dybala plays.

“Buffon? He’s a great goalkeeper, we all admire him.

“I’ve never met him, so to score a goal against him will be an extra stimulus.

“I think the game against Juve is our most important of the season. But after that, it’ll be against Nancy. That’s how it works, right?”

