Insigne ‘never thought about leaving’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne’s representative insists the forward “never thought about leaving Napoli” after reflecting on the Partenopei’s “perfect” win at Inter.

Insigne recently signed a new contract with Napoli until 2022 and helped the side defeat Inter on Sunday, but Antonio Ottaiano made it clear his client only had eyes for the Partenopei – and not the ilk of Milan.

“Lorenzo’s performance was one of a high standard, but so was Napoli’s in its entirety,” he told Radio Crc.

“I don’t remember a time when Inter had made things uneasy for Napoli.

“It was a perfect match [for Napoli]. With the same concentration levels on the games that they dropped points in, we’d be talking about something else.

“Lorenzo’s still growing, we’ve never thought about the idea of him leaving Napoli and the club have always tried to meet us halfway.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more