Mbappe: I want to beat Buffon

By Football Italia staff

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe says that while he is “glad” about facing Gianluigi Buffon, he will “give his best to beat” the Juventus goalkeeper.

In an interview with UEFA.com ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg, Mbappe also suggested the 4-4-2 formation was not dead, as Monaco had showed, and that his side had an equal chance of lifting the trophy to Juve.

“We play a 4-4-2 with two attackers – and he plays Radamel, who is a striker, whereas I am more of a winger up front,” explained the starlet.

“I like to move around more on the pitch, and the coach gives me the freedom to do that. I am free to go right, left or in the centre. It’s something I really like so I thank the coach for that.

“In this team there are plenty of quality players and we all make an effort for one another – that’s why we have many different scorers.

“We really want to win something together and to do that, we cannot just rely on individuals, we must do it together.

“It’s the best way when you want to win trophies. We are all competitors, and competitors want to win.

“Juventus are a great club. Everybody knows their history, the great players who played there, the great players who still play there.

“They’re a great team, and they eliminated Barcelona who were also among the favourites.

“They showed they have what it takes to win the competition. But we also have qualities and we’ll do everything we can to get to the final.

“Buffon? He is a goalkeeper who has made his mark on history, one of the best in the world. I’m glad I’ll play against him.

“You work every day to play against players like him. When you do, you want to give your best to beat them.”

