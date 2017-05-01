Lichtsteiner: Juve problems, but…

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner admits “there were problems” with Juventus, but “we resolved them and I’m proud”.

Lichtsteiner reportedly tried to force a late move to one of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter last summer, resulting in his exclusion from Juve’s Champions League squad, but the right-back has since been reinstated.

He told Blick: “What I thought of Alves’ arrival? That a top player had joined from Barcelona but one that could’ve been difficult for me because of the competition, but many other things happened. There were problems but never because of Dani.

“What happened? It's a story that I’ll always keep to myself. Only my closest colleagues and family know, besides myself.

“Juve rejected approaches from Chelsea, PSG and Inter? I’m not talking about the past. There were no agreements with Juve.

“Like I said, there were many things that happened, which I won’t talk about.

“Being excluded from Juve’s Champions League squad? It was important to talk to Juve, I sat down with them and we resolved all our problems.

“I’m proud of how we resolved them. I have a contract here, I love the club and I came back stronger than before.

“I let the others talk and gave my response on the pitch.

“The summer? I feel good again. I’ve learnt not to think about [the future]. My family have a home in Turin and my children go to school in Turin. I don’t want to give those things up.

“China? I’ve never been to China. My wife and children need to stay calm.

“It was never the case to go to China, I don’t need money. I have enough to live a good life. Instead, America would be a new experience.”

