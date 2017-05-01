NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Pioli facing Suning demotion?
By Football Italia staff

Suning Group is reportedly hoping to demote Stefano Pioli from the Inter bench to that of its other club, Jiangsu Suning.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Suning chief and Inter owner Zhang Jindong will not retain Pioli but nonetheless appreciates the Coach’s work.

As a token of his gratitude, the newspaper believes the patron will offer the 51-year-old employment at the Nerazzurri’s sister club.

Pioli took charge of Inter in November and initially guided the Beneamata to Champions League contention with a run of 14 wins in 18 games.

However, they now face a fight to even make the Europa League next term after no victories in their last six.

Jiangsu, meanwhile, are bottom of the Chinese Super League after seven rounds of fixtures.

