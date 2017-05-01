NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Preziosi slams ‘disgraceful’ fans
By Football Italia staff

Enrico Preziosi wants Genoa’s next game to be played behind closed doors after “disgraceful” fans set off firecrackers and smoke bombs against Chievo.

The incident occurred after Genoa had taken the lead through Goran Pandev, although the Rossoblu ultimately lost 2-1, which left them just five points clear of Serie A’s relegation zone.

“I hope they make us play our next game behind closed doors,” the President told Il Secolo XIX

“It’s time [for this season] to finish. How can this still happen?

“A game interrupted by firecrackers and smoke bombs being set off makes us the disgrace of Italian football.

“We were winning. Why do they behave like this? I’m disgusted.”

