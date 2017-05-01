NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Strootman & racist chants investigated
By Football Italia staff

The FIGC is to investigate Kevin Strootman’s perceived simulation against Lazio and the racist chants directed at Antonio Rudiger and Sulley Muntari.

According to Corriere dello Sport, FIGC chief prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro sent a report to the governing body’s court for sporting justice on Monday.

In it, the former Prefect of Rome demanded the use of television replays to assess whether Strootman dived before referee Daniele Orsato awarded Roma a penalty in Sunday’s Derby della Capitale, which Lazio won 3-1.

Pecoraro will also analyse audio and video footage of the racism that Sulley Muntari was subjected to before he left Pescara’s 1-0 defeat at Cagliari, plus the boos targeted at Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the derby. 

