Alves: Barca win means nothing

By Football Italia staff

Juventus’ Dani Alves claims “the biggest danger” against Monaco “would be to think that we’ve won the Champions League because we eliminated Barcelona.”

Juve face Monaco in the semi-finals, having avenged their defeat to Barca in the 2015 final by beating them 3-0 in this season’s last eight, but Alves made it clear the result had no bearing on their tie with the Principality outfit.

“Monaco underestimated? The biggest danger for this semi-final would be to think that we’ve already won the Champions League because we eliminated Barcelona,” the right-back told Premium Sport.

“The tie isn’t over yet, neither has the trophy has been won.

“We mustn’t think about going to Montecarlo for a walk. Monaco are a team that play without any worries, in a free and dangerous way.

“We’ll have to be calm and give everything at this stage, which is the most important of the season.

“There’s the chance to reach another Champions League final and that gives us a very strong motivation.

“Juve have gone far in recent years but haven’t won it, and we can’t go wrong again if we make the final.

“We want to improve with each day. At the start of the season, we wanted to get to this point, with the ability of competing on all fronts.

“We’re happy to still be competing for everything and we want to make history.

“I know about trebles? It seems easy, but the reality is that we work a lot.

“We have to do our work day after day, but we mustn’t think that this possibility doesn’t exist either. We can win everything and we want to dream.

“We haven’t done anything yet, but we’re close to winning every competition: we can write a wonderful story because I came here to do just that.”

