Big-money pair to leave Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Inter will reportedly listen to offers for Joao Mario and Gabriel Barbosa this summer, less than a year after their big-money arrivals.

According to Premium Sport, the pair could be allowed to leave Inter if the club recoup enough of their outlays.

Joao Mario joined Inter for €40m in the wake of Portugal’s triumphant Euro 2016, but the former Sporting CP man has cut an unsettled figure in the Nerazzurri’s midfield.

Gabigol, meanwhile, was a €29.5m purchase from Santos, yet the Brazilian forward has played just 153 minutes across eight games, scoring only once.

The broadcaster also notes “there is no confirmation” on whether the Beneamata will keep Marcelo Brozovic next season.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more