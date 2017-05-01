Serie A Team of Week 34

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s victory took them just one point behind Roma and the automatic Champions League race is once more ignited as Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 34.

Etrit Berisha [Atalanta]

The Albanian stopper was in top form making a handful of superb saves, especially two from Sami Khedira, one of which saw him at full stretch to palm away a tricky curler. Not long after he made another superb block on him, while also foiling Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Commanding.

Bastos [Lazio]

Quality defending from the Angolan who limited Roma’s attacking options. Strong in all aspects of the game, his motto seemed to be none shall pass and he honoured that to the letter. Imposing.

Edoardo Goldaniga [Palermo]

It’s not often we have a Palermo player in Team of the Week, but the young Italian was on top of his game and deserved it after impressively shutting down the normally dangerous Khouma Babacar. Impressive.

Haitam Aleesami [Palermo]

Had to defend at times but kept the right flank of the visitors well-marshalled and scored a fabulous goal into the bargain. Flying down the left flank the Norwegian of Moroccan descent beat two defenders before his angled drive slipped past Cyprian Tatarusanu. Aware.

Federico Peluso [Sassuolo]

Not a natural scorer but was on the mark today for the vital opener even if it was via his shoulder. Although he found himself up field more than normal he never neglected his defensive duties. Dependable.

Andrea Conti [Atalanta]

Was out of the blocks immediately in the first half and scored when he scrambled the ball over the line just before the break. Also bossed the midfield and cut out any action from Mario Mandzukic and Alex Sandro Responsive.

Lucas Biglia [Lazio]

A constant dynamo ducking and diving while looking to pierce the hosts’ defence. Always in forceful flight the Lazio Eagle flew past the opposition on several occasions occupying them while always looking to start an offensive move. Consistent.

Jose Callejon [Napoli]

Was always on the move putting in several dangerous crosses and passes throughout. Got what he deserved when scoring his 11th Serie A goal after good work from Lorenzo Insigne saw the Spanish star exploit a Yuto Nagatomo mistake to fire home just before half time. Reliable.

Mattia Destro [Bologna]

Three shots on target and two goals for the 26-year-old in an example of aggression, attitude and application. In a game where he had a hat trick denied by offside he was in the right place again at the right times to register his brace. Purposeful.

Patrik Schick [Sampdoria]

The 21-year-old Czech ace was in magical form, before his injury, scoring and buzzing about every time he had the ball. Snapping onto a ball that came off Karol Linetty his left footed Hellfire missile from the edge of the box gave Joe Hart no chance. Reactive.

Keita Badé Diao [Lazio]

The Senegalese ace bagged a brace and faced off a disgraced Giallorossi defence. His first goal left Federico Fazio behind, before his strike ended up in the far corner. His second came about after he found space inside the box to side-foot home from eight yards. Decisive.

Special mentions: Thomas Strakosha [Lazio], Marcello Trotta [Crotone], Alessandro Diamanti [Palermo], Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], Andrea Consigli [Sassuolo]

