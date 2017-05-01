Roma push for De Rossi renewal

By Football Italia staff

Roma have reportedly raised their contract offer to Daniele De Rossi, amid interest from Inter.

The Italian international is out of contract at the end of the season, and so far he is yet to sign a new contract with the Giallorossi, the club where he has spent his entire career.

According to Sky, Inter have offered the midfielder a two-year contract worth around €5.5m per season.

The Lupi had initially been offering just a one-year deal worth €3m per season, but the Nerazzurri’s interest appears to have spurred them into action.

It’s reported De Rossi is now being offered a one-year deal with an option for a second, and €4m per season.

