NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Besiktas want Erkin for free?
By Football Italia staff

Reports in Turkey claim Besiktas asked Inter for Caner Erkin on a free transfer, but were rejected.

The defender joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer last summer, but never made a single appearance and was loaned back to his homeland.

Inserted into that loan was a buyout clause of €1m, but Haber1903 is reporting that Besiktas have asked to take Erkin for free.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the Beneamata rejected that option, and while Erkin has no future at San Siro they are determined to get a fair price for the Turkish international.

