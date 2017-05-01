NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Boateng: ‘Referees must be stronger’
By Football Italia staff

Kevin-Prince Boateng empathises with Sulley Muntari and warns “referees must have more strength” in dealing with racism.

Pescara midfielder Muntari walked off the pitch after receiving racist abuse from the stands against Cagliari, as the referee booked him for dissent after he complained.

“It’s a very sad situation when these things still happen,” Boateng, who walked off after receiving abuse from Pro Patria fans in a friendly while at Milan, told reporters in Spain.

“It’s difficult to express what you’re feeling at the time, you’re angry. The same thing happened to me, I spoke to the referee and he didn’t do anything.

“At the end of the day he isn’t just there to whistle, but to control the situation in the stadium.

“Certainly FIFA, UEFA and the referees must have more strength, it’s not right that a player has to leave the pitch to show this situation isn’t normal.”

