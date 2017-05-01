Alves: ‘At Juventus for CL’

By Football Italia staff

Dani Alves says he came to Juventus “to make history”, which “isn’t just winning the Italian League”.

The right-back joined the Bianconeri from Barcelona this summer, and the Turin giants are currently the only side in Europe still in the running for the treble.

“When I came here, they told me to come and make history with this team,” Dani Alves told Sky.

“History isn’t just winning the Italian League, it’s dreaming about something more, we continue to dream and work to make this dream come true.

“The 2015 final in Berlin? I honestly thought that when we played that final, Juve showed Barça too much respect.

“When you’re playing these kind of teams then there will obviously be respect because they’re two very strong teams, but you have to leave that respect off the pitch and find a way to win.”

