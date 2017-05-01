Tardelli: ‘Juventus will go through’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Tardelli believes “Juventus will go through” against Monaco, but warns “it won’t be easy”.

The Bianconeri face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and the former midfielder believes they will progress to the final in Cardiff.

“Monaco are physically good and they have quality players,” Tardelli told Rai.

“It won’t be easy, but Juventus will grow through. When the Bianconeri want to win they do it, they almost succeeded in Bergamo, but paid for some lapses of concentration.”

