NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Tardelli: ‘Juventus will go through’
By Football Italia staff

Marco Tardelli believes “Juventus will go through” against Monaco, but warns “it won’t be easy”.

The Bianconeri face the Ligue 1 side in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday and the former midfielder believes they will progress to the final in Cardiff.

“Monaco are physically good and they have quality players,” Tardelli told Rai.

“It won’t be easy, but Juventus will grow through. When the Bianconeri want to win they do it, they almost succeeded in Bergamo, but paid for some lapses of concentration.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies