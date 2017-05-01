Inter determined to sign Conti

By Football Italia staff

Inter reportedly hope to use their excellent relations with Atalanta to sign Andrea Conti this summer.

The Nerazzurri have issues in the full-back areas, compounded by Yuto Nagatomo’s error against Napoli last night which allowed Jose Callejon to score the winner.

According to calciomercato.com, the Beneamata are determined to address the problem this summer, and Conti is at the top of their shortlist.

Relations with the Orobici are excellent after Roberto Gagliardini’s move in January, and it’s thought owners Suning Group will look to use that to their advantage.

Conti has scored seven goals this season, and is also wanted by Liverpool, but Inter are confident of landing him this summer.

Alternatives would be Davide Zappacosta of Torino and Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, but Conti is firmly the first choice.

