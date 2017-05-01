NEWS
Monday May 1 2017
Lulic: ‘Third too far for Lazio’
By Football Italia staff

Senad Lulic says “calmness and sacrifice” allowed Lazio to beat Roma, but doesn’t think they can finish third.

The Biancocelesti defeated their city rivals 3-1 on Sunday, and are now eight points behind the Lupi, with Napoli seven points away in the final Champions League spot.

“They key to the game was calmness and sacrifice,” Lulic explained to Argauer Zeitung.

“Lazio had nothing to lose. They really had to win and that ended up working against them.

“Third place? I don’t think there are any chances, we need to focus on fourth-place and the Coppa Italia final.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies