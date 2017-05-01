Lippi: ‘Inter, Roma will change Coach’

By Football Italia staff

Marcello Lippi believes Inter and Roma will both change their Coach this summer.

Luciano Spalletti has so far not committed his future to the Giallorossi, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Meanwhile, Stefano Pioli’s position at San Siro is becoming more precarious by the week, after six Serie A games without a win.

Lippi, who guided Italy to the 2006 World Cup was interviewed by Rai Radio Uno about the current state of Serie A, and predicted neither man will be on the same bench next season.

“The level [of Serie A] is good,” the China Coach said.

“There are teams at the bottom of the table like Crotone who are playing good football. The problem is that Juventus are stronger than everyone.

“I think that Inter will change again, the same for Roma. [Sassuolo’s] Eusebio Di Francesco can land a more important job, there will be some movement on the bench.”

