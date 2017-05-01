Post new comment

Keita Balde Diao matches Roberto Mancini with a Derby della Capitale brace, Napoli's first San Siro double since 1933 and Atalanta end Juventus curse in Susy Campanale's stats.

Lazio hadn’t won the Serie A derby since a 3-2 thriller on November 11, 2012, managing three draws and five defeats. The Biancocelesti have lost just one of the last 12 rounds, winning eight.

Keita Balde Diao is the first Aquile player to bag a Derby della Capitale brace since Roberto Mancini in November 1998.

Dusan Basta’s last Serie A goal was also against Roma, albeit for Udinese in March 2014, ending a 79-game drought.

Daniele De Rossi only found the net once before in the derby, the other being in April 2009. Roma received 13 penalties this season, more than any other club in Europe’s top five leagues.

Inter picked up just two points from the last six rounds, but with one draw in April it’s their worst run since May 2013. Their last clean sheet was on February 19 in Bologna.

The last time the Nerazzurri failed to find the net at home in Serie A was another 1-0 to Sassuolo in January 2016, so this ended a run of 25 games with 56 total goals.

Napoli had not conquered San Siro against both Milan and Inter in the same Serie A season since 1932-33. This is the first time ever that the Partenopei got maximum points in a campaign from the two Milanese clubs.

They had won just one of the last 13 top flight trips to play Inter, losing 10. However, the Nerazzurri won just one of their last nine League meetings with Napoli, drawing three and losing five.

Jose Callejon’s favourite ‘victims’ in Serie A are Inter, as he scored four goals against them in eight meetings. With 11 goals, he has equalled his personal best from 2014-15.

Atalanta ended their run of 13 consecutive defeats against Juventus, home and away, since a 2-2 draw in Turin on May 17, 2009. They had lost their last nine meetings with the Bianconeri in Bergamo. The most recent League Atalanta victory over the Old Lady was 2-1 at home in February 2001, followed by three draws and 22 defeats.

The Orobici have lost just one of their last 14 Serie A games (7-1 at Inter), drawing five. They are unbeaten at home since 3-1 to Udinese on December 11, earning six wins and three draws.

Andrea Conti and teammate Mattia Caldara are the most prolific defenders in Serie A this season with seven goals.

Leonardo Spinazzola, on loan from Juventus, scored the fifth own goal in favour of the Turin giants this season.

Gianluigi Buffon has now conceded 500 goals in regular Serie A games (excluding play-offs). This is the first time Juve have let in two League goals since their 2-1 loss at Fiorentina on January 15. Giorgio Chiellini marked his 300th top flight appearance for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have not won any of the last 10 Serie A matches they were trailing at half-time, drawing four and losing six.

Max Allegri had never previously shared the spoils with Atalanta, winning 11 (including eight in a row) and losing four.

Crotone have 11 points from the last five rounds. Marcello Trotta hadn’t scored in Serie A since October against Chievo, a gap of 21 games.

Milan have one win from the last five rounds and one victory from six away games. Of their last four goals, three came from defenders.

This season, the Rossoneri’s record against the bottom five (Genoa, Empoli, Crotone, Pescara and Palermo) is W6 D2 L2.

Juraj Kucka has been sent off three times this season, the same as Rossoneri teammate Gabriel Paletta, jointly the worst disciplined players in Serie A.

Empoli have just one point from their last five home games. Sassuolo are now unbeaten in four, something they hadn’t managed yet this season. These two sides have never shared the spoils in Serie A, the Neroverdi winning four and losing both their previous trips to the Stadio Castellani.

With 19 defeats in 34 rounds, this is the worst Empoli season since they lost 20 by this stage in 1999.

Federico Peluso’s last goal was in another 3-1 away victory, at Torino on April 24, 2016. Alfred Duncan hadn’t scored in Serie A since hosting Milan in March 2016.

Genoa have lost five of the last six rounds, managing only one draw against Lazio. Chievo have won five of their last seven visits to Genoa in Serie A, not drawing here since May 2009.

Giovanni Simeone’s missed penalty was the 121st assigned in Serie A this term, already as many as throughout all of last season.

Chievo terminated their run of five consecutive defeats and Samuel Bastien scored his maiden Serie A goal. Fabio Depaoli got his first red card at the third top flight appearance.

Palermo have won four games this season, each of them under a different Coach: Roberto De Zerbi, Eugenio Corini, Diego Lopez and Diego Bortoluzzi. This ended a run of two points from 10 rounds.

Alessandro Diamanti registered his first goal in a Palermo jersey, while for Haitam Aleesami it was his first in Serie A.

Fiorentina hadn’t lost to Palermo since 2011, when current Viola man Josip Ilicic scored in another 2-0 win.

Patrik Schick has found the net in each of the last three rounds. Sampdoria are without a win away to Torino since March 2014, picking up one point from three visits.

Torino have drawn each of their last four top flight home matches, something that hadn’t happened since April 1993. The Granata are unbeaten in six rounds, but only won two, yet are seven points better off than at this stage last season.

Juan Manuel Iturbe got his first goal in a Torino shirt, not celebrating in Serie A since Frosinone-Roma in September 2015.

Mattia Destro scored three goals in 19 rounds, but now has three in the last two games. Bologna ended their run of one point from four rounds.

Udinese have now lost two of the last three games. The Friulani were unbeaten at the Stadio Dall’Ara since a 2-1 result in September 2010, emerging with three victories and a draw.

Cagliari notched up their second home win in a row, during which Joao Pedro scored three goals and provided an assist.

