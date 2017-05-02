Post new comment

Monaco may be the least experienced of the Champions League semi-finalists, but for the Scudetto holders this will be a different type of challenge to Barcelona, and one which cannot be underestimated.

Central to the Ligue 1 leaders’ hopes is wonderkid Kylian Mbappé, a history-maker at the tender age of 18. With goals in both legs of the quarter-final victory over Borussia Dortmund, the Frenchman became the youngest player ever to accomplish such a feat, and what he has achieved in his fledgling career so far is nothing short of staggering.

If Max Allegri’s men didn’t know already, they have a tie on their hands and, really, Leonardo Jardim’s team have nothing to lose, making Mbappé even more dangerous.

The contest has been billed as ‘attack versus defence’ but this is a disservice to the Italian Champions, who themselves boast an array of forward stars, not least one of the figureheads of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era: Paulo Dybala.

Dybala will come face to face with Mbappé, who is destined to reach similar heights, and the plaudits given to the striker are richly deserved. He is the complete package: searing pace, power and the intelligence of a veteran, which sets him apart from those in his age bracket.

Don’t be fooled by his youthful demeanour, he has displayed a ruthlessness beyond anything in recent memory for someone of his stage of development. The Paris-born attacker is outscoring the best players in Europe and will relish the opportunity to stretch the Juventus rear-guard. The showdown will be approached as just another game and this is an admirable stance for a young man enjoying his football, something which will carry him in good stead going forward.

For Mbappé, inexperience can certainly work in his favour. The teen sensation has a coolness in front of goal that cannot be taught, and finishes like a seasoned professional.

Since the turn of the year, few have succeeded in shutting out the forward and if he can isolate Giorgio Chiellini, then Gigi Buffon can expect to have his hands full. He will show no mercy against the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Chiellini, if given the slightest of openings.

In some respect, the match-up will be a more difficult prospect than facing Luis Suarez and the La Liga giants, as they have gone to battle on numerous occasions. Against Monaco, and particularly Mbappé, Juventus will be facing a completely different test.

What’s for certain is we are witnessing something special. The Bianconeri may be the favourites, but will have to stop a clinical youngster who won’t be fazed by the occasion. This, is easier said than done and there is a real danger this prodigious talent could put an end to Juventus’ very own shot at making history.

