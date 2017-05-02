Pirlo: ‘I’ll do coaching badges’

By Football Italia staff

New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo will do his coaching badges after he retires because “you never know”.

The veteran has another year on his contract in Major League Soccer and, in answering a question about Francesco Totti’s potential retirement, he also discussed his own future.

“Totti? A lot will depend on him,” Pirlo told SportItalia.

“If he still has that enthusiasm then it’s right for him to continue to play. Sooner or later I’ll also have to think about retiring, it’s impossible to play forever.

“When you’re no longer part of the numbers you start to think of doing something else. Now I’m concentrated and trying to finish well, as soon as I’m back in Italy I’ll be studying to be a Coach, because you never know.”

Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi has been linked with a switch to MLS, but Pirlo advises against it at this stage of his career.

“I’d advise him to change scenery. He’s young, he can still cut it in a European League, but it’s too early to come to America. He can still play at high levels.

Finally, the former Juventus, Inter and Milan midfielder was asked about the current state of Serie A. “Juventus are the strongest team, then Napoli and Roma are competing for second place,” Pirlo said.

“I follow as many matches as I can from here.

"Inter and Milan? I’m sorry to see them this way, it’s a difficult moment for both but I’m sure they’ll be back as soon as possible.

"What do I miss? The excitement of the Champions League and important matches like Juventus-Barcelona and Juventus-Monaco.”

