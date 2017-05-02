Verratti agent: ‘We’ll meet PSG…’

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent reveals “we’ll ask for a meeting” with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss his client’s future.

The Italian international has been linked with both Juventus and Inter, as well as Barcelona, but the French club are keen to keep hold of him.

PSG have had a poor season by their standards, as they’re sitting three points from the top of Ligue 1 - with Monaco having a game in hand - and they went out of the Champions League in humiliating fashion.

“I don’t feel like saying anything,” Donato Di Campli told Premium Sport.

“A lot of wrong things have been said. I want to leave things calm, PSG aren’t in the happiest moment. We’ll ask for a meeting with the club to discuss Marco’s future.

“The club has said that Marco won’t leave, so we have to respect the will of the club.

“We will, however, make a point of the situation after the Coupe de France final.”

