Trezeguet: ‘Juventus are favourites’

By Football Italia staff

David Trezeguet believes “Juventus are favourites” against Monaco, but wanted the sides to meet in the Champions League final.

The former striker played for both clubs during his career, and is the Bianconeri’s all-time foreign top goalscorer.

“To be honest, I wanted a Monaco-Juventus final, but they got drawn in the semis,” Trezeguet told FIFA’s official website.

“It's a special game for me because both clubs have been an important part of my life. I think Juventus are favourites given their history, but having seen what Monaco have done, they'll compete on an equal footing.”

