Could Ranieri return to Serie A?

By Football Italia staff

One year on from Leicester City’s remarkable triumph, what does the future hold for Claudio Ranieri?

The Roman Coach was sacked by the Foxes earlier this season, despite having led them to the Premier League title last season.

That achievement was officially sealed a year ago today, as Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 at Chelsea.

Despite his sacking, Ranieri’s stock has never really been higher after such an unlikely success. Could we see him returning to Serie A this summer?

Fiorentina are all-but-certain to remove Paulo Sousa this summer, and Ranieri was on the bench for the Viola between 1993 and 1997.

If Genoa stay up, Ivan Juric is unlikely to hold onto his job and as a struggling club with a large fanbase, the Grifone could be a tempting option.

The dream option for Ranieri though, would surely be a return to Roma.

The 65-year-old is a native Roman, and grew up supporting the Giallorossi, making his debut for the club.

In his previous spell as Coach, Ranieri took the Lupi to the brink of the Scudetto, and there may be a vacancy as Luciano Spalletti looks set to leave at the end of the season.

