Tuesday May 2 2017
Fiorentina fans protest club
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina fans have shown their displeasure with the club, with a banner outside Artemio Franchi this morning.

The Viola were beaten 2-0 by relegation strugglers Palermo at the weekend, a result which saw them miss the chance to close the gap on Milan and Inter for a Europa League spot.

It appears the supporters are far from happy, with a banner appearing outside the stadium today protesting about the running of the club.

“Absent owners, inconclusive team, indolent Coach… Curva Fiesole… always present.” the banner reads, before a rude expression is used.

Coach Paulo Sousa is expected to leave at the end of the current season, as an extension option in his contract has not been triggered.

