Mancini to PSG, Emery to Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Unai Emery looks set to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, so he could reunite with Monchi at Roma.

Following Sunday night’s defeat to Nice, the Spaniard’s position is looking increasingly precarious, with PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi warning there will be changes.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roberto Mancini could replace him at Parc des Princes, having left Inter before this season began.

That would allow Emery to join the Giallorossi and reunite with Monchi, the sporting director under whom he worked at Sevilla.

Current Coach Luciano Spalletti is out of contract at the end of the season, and appears increasingly unlikely to stay with the club.

Adding fuel to the fire, it appears the PSG squad may be unhappy with Emery, with Le Parisien carrying veiled criticisms from Italian international Thiago Motta.

“I still think we’re the strongest team technically, but football is about more than that,” the midfielder said.

“If we aren’t top, there are reasons for that. We’ll discuss it with the club and then we’ll take stock.”

