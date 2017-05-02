Lazio hold Roma ‘funeral’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio fans have held a mock funeral for Roma outside the Giallorossi’s training ground after Sunday’s Rome derby.

The Aquile won 3-1 in the Derby della Capitale, their first League win since November 2012.

Given that their win all-but ended their city rivals Scudetto hopes, thereby guaranteeing a trophy less season, the Biancocelesti supporters have taken their taunting to a new level.

As revealed by ForzaRoma, supporters drew a picture of a coffin beside the Roma name on the outer wall at their Trigoria training ground.

In addition, the supporters drew chalk outlines of bodies on the ground, accompanied by candles and a red and yellow cross with “R.I.P Roma”; as if holding a funeral.

image via forzaroma.info

